Listen to Annie Hamilton’s soaring new single ‘Exist’

Annie Hamilton has shared her first single for the year, a soaring dream-pop track titled ‘Exist’.
The Sydney singer-songwriter’s latest foregrounds her vocals with a richly-layered, textural backdrop of synths and guitar with flourishes of strings underneath.
‘Exist’ arrives alongside a “heady fever-dream” of a video, directed by Jordan Watton. It features a guest appearance from Hamilton’s chicken Grimes, which regularly features on her TikTok.
Watch the video for ‘Exist’ belo:
“I wrote this song in the middle of lockdown last year, about someone very close to me who was going through a difficult time,” Hamilton explained in a statement. “It’s about focusing on the small things when you cannot control the big things.”
Hamilton released her debut, self-titled EP in 2020, collating singles like ‘Fade’, ‘My New Tattooed Chameleon’ and ‘Kitchen’.
“This EP is the culmination of the last few years spent finding my voice as a solo artist,” Hamilton said in a press release at the time of its announcement.
“These songs have come from a place of introspection and experimentation, following my intuition while improving my production and engineering skills in the process.”
Hamilton followed the EP’s release later in the year with a “reimagined” edition, containing stripped back and piano versions of EP tracks along with a live rendition of ‘Fade’ captured at FBi Radio.
Last year also saw Hamilton appear as part of triple j’s Like A Version segment, where she covered Methyl Ethel‘s ‘Ubu’.