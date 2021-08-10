Listen to Annie Hamilton’s soaring new single ‘Exist’

Annie Hamilton has shared her first single for the year, a soaring dream-pop track titled ‘Exist’.

The Sydney singer-songwriter’s latest foregrounds her vocals with a richly-layered, textural backdrop of synths and guitar with flourishes of strings underneath.

‘Exist’ arrives alongside a “heady fever-dream” of a video, directed by Jordan Watton. It features a guest appearance from Hamilton’s chicken Grimes, which regularly features on her TikTok.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Exist’ belo:

“I wrote this song in the middle of lockdown last year, about someone very close to me who was going through a difficult time,” Hamilton explained in a statement. “It’s about focusing on the small things when you cannot control the big things.”

Hamilton released her debut, self-titled EP in 2020, collating singles like ‘Fade’, ‘My New Tattooed Chameleon’ and ‘Kitchen’.

“This EP is the culmination of the last few years spent finding my voice as a solo artist,” Hamilton said in a press release at the time of its announcement.

“These songs have come from a place of introspection and experimentation, following my intuition while improving my production and engineering skills in the process.”

Advertisement

Hamilton followed the EP’s release later in the year with a “reimagined” edition, containing stripped back and piano versions of EP tracks along with a live rendition of ‘Fade’ captured at FBi Radio.

Last year also saw Hamilton appear as part of triple j’s Like A Version segment, where she covered Methyl Ethel‘s ‘Ubu’.