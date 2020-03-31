Australian singer-songwriter Annie Hamilton has unveiled her latest single ‘Panic’, alongside an accompanying lyric video.

According to Hamilton, the new track is “an ode to paralytic self-doubt framed around a four-bar loop of repetitious, sonic claustrophobia”.

Listen to the new track below:

Advertisement

Hamilton also announced her eponymous debut EP, due for release on May 1 through Inertia Music. The six-track EP includes singles ‘Kitchen’, ‘Fade’ and ‘My New Tattooed Chameleon’, which have garnered more than 600,000 combined plays on Spotify.

The album was primarily written during an isolated residency in northern Iceland and Hamilton’s hometown of Sydney. “This EP is the culmination of the last few years spent finding my voice as a solo artist,” Hamilton said in a press release.

“These songs have come from a place of introspection and experimentation, following my intuition while improving my production and engineering skills in the process.”

The ‘Annie Hamilton EP’ was co-produced with audio engineer/producer Pete Covington, who also shares bass duties alongside Mark Harding (Little May) and Rosie Fitzgerald (I Know Leopard), with Catriona Hunter (Little May) providing percussion. The six tracks were recorded between Hamilton’s home studio and Golden Retriever Studios in Marrickville.

Advertisement

Hamilton, who is also a visual artist and fashion designer, today (March 31) revealed her new limited-edition capsule collection. The first piece — the shirt worn by Hamilton in her ‘Kitchen’ music video — is available to pre-order on her website, with the remainder of the collection to follow.

Hamilton most recently took part in the second round of ISOL-AID, a virtual music festival live-streamed on Instagram. She will also perform as a backup vocalist for The National’s rescheduled tour in December.