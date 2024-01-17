Another new release date set for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures’

The release date for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s collaborative album ‘Vultures’ appears to have been pushed back yet again.

The pair have been teasing their new album for some months, after news first circulated in August 2023 that West would be releasing new music “imminently”.

After numerous delays to the project, most recent reports suggested that the LP would be dropping some time at the end of January.

However, another new release date appears to have been set, after a representative for West confirmed a new date of February 9 to Forbes.

In October, West – who now goes by Ye – reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy for the new album, which was said to include a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Rumours then swirled about an upcoming concert in Italy to promote the new album, before sources said that the concert will most likely not be taking place.

Ty Dolla $ign later announced a “multi stadium listening event” for the joint album, which ended up getting cancelled over safety concerns before it was even announced.

Various release dates throughout December and January have been floated in recent weeks, only for it to be delayed further.

Last month, West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s hosted a Las Vegas rave event that was shut down by the authorities. To celebrate the joint album, the two rappers announced the event at a facility in the Sloan area just south of the Las Vegas Valley in Nevada. The event was live streamed on social media.

However, according to 3 News Las Vegas, “Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got information about the event, but the promoter did not have any licensing. Clark County investigators cited the promoter and the event was ‘disbanded,’ according to LVMPD.”

Among various controversies surrounding the album’s release, Nicki Minaj denied her verse to be used on unreleased song ‘New Body’ after West publicly pleaded with her to clear the track.