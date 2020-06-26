Anthrax launch new Dimebag Darrell-inspired whiskey

Anthrax have announced the release of their own whiskey, inspired by late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The Healer, a limited edition bourbon, is named after Dimebag’s nickname for the drink.

“The first time I heard Dimebag refer to booze being a healer was when we were on tour together and I was really sick,” Anthrax’s Charlie Benante explained.

“He came onto our bus, opened my bunk curtain, gave me a shot of whiskey and said, ‘Booze is the healer.'”

“The Healer,” Anthrax's brand new, high-end, limited edition bourbon, Solera-aged in a King’s Barrel, and produced by Hillrock Estate Distillerys.

Limited to 360 bottles – 115.6-proof elixir, “The Healer” available exclusively online nowhttps://t.co/73p1zxrogp pic.twitter.com/g7p00Hswia — Anthrax (@Anthrax) June 25, 2020

“If we arrived for soundcheck a little hungover, Dimebag would be standing there with a knowing Cheshire Cat smile, a shot of whiskey at the ready and the words, ‘Booze is the healer,'” the band’s Scott Ian added. “And goddamn if it didn’t work. Put us right back on the horse.”

Expanding on their choice of whiskey, Frank Bello says: “This bourbon got my vote right away. When I took the first sip, the mix of flavours really came out in a big way. It was more like a cool smooth vibe that made me pour a second glass. Second glasses are fun.”

The Healer is limited to 360 bottles, and you can pick up yours here.

Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed along with four other gig-goers by Nathan Gale during a Damageplan show at the Alrosa Villa club in Ohio on December 8, 2004.

Dimebag’s death came a year after Pantera split up, but investigators later announced that the musician’s murder was not motivated by the break-up of his former band, of which he was a founding member.

