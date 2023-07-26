Anti-Flag share statements following the band’s sudden split

Anti-Flag have released a statement regarding the political punk band’s sudden split without any form of explanation.

Last week (July 20), the band split up and deleted all of their official social media accounts and website. The news came suddenly and unexpectedly. There has been no explanation or reason behind the decision to disband.

They took to Patreon to share the announcement of their breakup. The statement read: “Anti-Flag has disbanded. The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee.”

Today (July 26), both the band – comprised of Pat Thetic, Chris “#2” Barker and Chris Head – and frontman Justin Sane, aka Justin Geever, have released two statements regarding the decision to disband.

Brooklyn Vegan has reported that allegations of sexual assault were made against an unnamed singer that many believed to be Anti-Flag’s frontman. Geever has denied the allegations against him calling them “categorically false” and says that Anti-Flag broke up because “under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue.”

His statement read: “Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false. I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way. Now that I have had a few days to absorb the initial shock, I am making this statement to set the record straight.

“Sexual assault is real and has a devasting impact on victims. I have devoted my entire adult life to standing up for these victims as well as those suffering oppression and inequality, who are victimized, demeaned, and abused. I have always been, and will always be, that person. The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life.”

He continued: “In regard to Anti-flag disbanding, as a band, the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue,” adding “I want to thank my family and friends, and the many, many fans, musicians, and bands who have reached out to me to offer their support and help.”

Thetic, Barker and Head released a separate statement regarding the split and allegations that read: “A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband.”

They continued: “We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations. While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core.

“We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people. This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation,” they said, adding “It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors.”

In other news, Anti-Flag’s most recent album was 2023’s ‘Lies They Tell Our Children’. The LP reached Number Six on the German Album Charts. Germany was also the location of the band’s final show on June 24.

They were set to embark on a North American tour later this year but that has since been cancelled.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN