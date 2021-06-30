Watch Apate’s music video for their new single, ‘Liar’s Tongue’

Brisbane metalcore outfit Apate have shared a new film clip for their latest single, ‘Liar’s Tongue’.

The track is the fourth single lifted from Apate’s latest EP, ‘Rage’, following ‘Gasoline Anthem’, ‘Under My Skin’ and ‘Dancing On The Razor’s Edge’. The band released the EP last Friday (June 25) as their debut on Human Warfare Records – a label spearheaded by Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh.

Watch the video for ‘Liar’s Tongue’ below:

As co-vocalist Zak Ludwig rhapsodised in a press statement, ‘Liar’s Tongue’ is a favourite amongst the band’s members, and a hint at the direction future Apate tracks will follow. “The dissonant mood it sets gives me chills,” Ludwig said.

“Caleb’s vocals really complement this track and it would have to be his best performance. This is a direction we’ve been thinking about heading for a while, so I’m very excited to create more tracks like ‘Liar’s Tongue’.”

‘Liar’s Tongue’ is also notable for being the track that drew Andy Marsh to sign the band. He explained: “I had heard the heavier songs from the EP and was super into them, but just found myself wanting to hear some extra dynamics, a little special something that hit in a different way,” Marsh said in a press statement.

“Lo and behold, on a nice walk around a lake, ‘Liar’s Tongue’ popped up in the sequence of demos. I heard melancholy hooks, mature restraint and expert songwriting that instantly had me chasing more of that sound.”

Apate are scheduled to perform at the Halloween Hysteria festival in Brisbane this October. Headlined by Spiderbait, Mammal and King Parrot, the 12-hour, three-stage event will take place on Sunday October 23 at the Mansfield Tavern. Tickets are on sale now via OzTix.