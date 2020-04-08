Aphex Twin shares six new tracks via mysterious Soundcloud page

Aphex Twin has shared six new tracks on Soundcloud – you can listen to them below.

The producer, whose real is Richard James, uploaded the material to his user18081971 account on the streaming platform over the course of the past week.

With the most recent song ‘qu 1’, James attached a message dedicated to his late father. “See you on the other side, dad,” it reads.

The remaining five tracks are titled ‘Tha2 [world scam mix]’, ‘s8v1 [brooklyn]’, ‘tha2’, ‘prememory100N pt2’ and ‘m11st lon’.

The releases come after Aphex Twin opened up on the loss of his father in a new note on the same Soundcloud account last week. “Huge heartfelt condolences to anyone grieving right now, I lost my father recently and it’s been really tough, it was not related to C19 [COVID-19],” he explained.

The reclusive producer began sharing unheard material via Soundcloud back in 2015. This was believed to be made up of early demos, ideas and leftover beats.

Aphex Twin’s last official release came in the form of 2018’s ‘Collapse’. In a four-star review, NME described the project as an “excellent, deconstructionist addition to a musical canon like no other.

“‘Collapse’ is Aphex Twin at, arguably, his most interesting – as a mutating electronic mastermind, his work at once intricate and immediate. Perhaps it’s those aforementioned Soundcloud dumps clouding the timeline, but it also feels like his most essential release in years.”