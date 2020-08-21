Aphir shares new single ‘Give You One’ featuring Sandy Hsu, announces new album

Aphir has announced the release of her third album, ‘Republic of Paradise’. The producer – real name Becki Whitton – has also shared its first single, ‘Give You One’ featuring Sandy Hsu.

Whitton described the new track as an “anthem for the frustrated”. In an email to NME Australia, the producer noted that although she wrote it before the pandemic, it “weirdly anticipated the antsy stomping-around-the-house kind of energy that lockdown has generated”.

‘Give You One’ arrives with a stop-motion music video, directed by Goodie, depicting a cardboard sculpture of a rose, restless in its vase. Watch it below.

The single’s B-side, ‘Helianthemum’, is available exclusively on Bandcamp.

Whitton has documented the makings of ‘Republic of Paradise’ on Twitch, mixing tracks in real time on her channel. The streams are set to continue up until September 25, as she finalises the release.

Per a press release, Whitton had recorded an entirely different album in 2019 to release as her third under the Aphir moniker. The coronavirus pandemic caused her to instead make a new record, one that felt more “reflective of the world in 2020”.

The change is apparent in the new track – darker, and more anguished than the lighter tones of Aphir’s first two albums. Her last album, ‘Twin Earth’, arrived in 2017.

‘Republic of Paradise’ is due out on September 25.