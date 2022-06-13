Apink to launch new sub-unit led by Chorong and Bomi

Apink members Chorong and Bomi will soon be releasing music together as the group’s first-ever sub-unit.

On June 13, Apink’s agency IST Entertainment revealed that two members from the girl group – Chorong and Bomi – will be forming the K-pop act’s first-ever sub-unit. Named ChoBom, the duo will release their first project sometime next month, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

“Apink has had one-time combinations of members for some tracks or concert performances, but this is its first time forming an official subunit to release an actual album,” said IST Entertainment, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Advertisement

News of the forthcoming sub-unit arrives four months after Apink unveiled their special album ‘Horn’, which was led by the title track ‘Dilemma’. In a four-star review, NME had described the album as a “delicate expansion of Apink’s mature, adult sound.”

The 11-track record had also marked their final release before the departure of founding member Son Na-eun in April 2022. “I made this difficult decision after a lot of debate, and though it wasn’t an easy decision, I plan to become a Panda (Apink’s official fanbase) and cheer on Apink starting from now on,” Son wrote, breaking the news on Instagram.

“I will engrave the name ‘Apink’s Son Na-eun’ in my heart, and I think showing you better things in the future, so that I don’t bring shame to that name, is one way I can repay you,” she added.