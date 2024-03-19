Apink’s Kim Nam-joo reveals the group are working on new music

Apink member Kim Nam-joo has revealed that the K-pop girl group are working on new music.

Apink’s Kim Nam-joo recently released her new solo single ‘Bad’, which comes four years after she made her solo debut with ‘Bird’ in 2020. During a recent press showcase for the release, the singer revealed that the girl group are working on new music.

“Apink are currently preparing for a new release this year,” she said, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. “I maybe shouldn’t have said this, but Apink is always preparing for a comeback. In fact, it takes two years for Apink to prepare a comeback.”

Kim Nam-joo also added that her solo music will “[affect] the music that Apink are currently preparing”. She added: “If anything, I am trying to suggest that Apink should go for [something] more upbeat, just like ‘Bad’.”

Apink’s last release was their April 2023 mini-album ‘Self’, which featured the lead single ‘D N D’. The project was notably their first without original member Son Na-eun, who left the group in 2022.

The K-pop girl group’s upcoming new music release will also be the first since four of the group’s five members – namely Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young – left their long-time label IST Entertainment last year.

