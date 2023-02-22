Apink to drop new mini-album in April, label confirms

IST Entertainment has confirmed that a new Apink mini-album will be released in April.

The South Korean music label issued a statement to Sports Kyunghang earlier today (February 22) announcing that the five-piece are currently gearing up to release new music. Additional details about the new album, including a title and release window, have yet to be shared by IST.

“Apink (Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Namjoo, Hayoung) is confirmed to release a new mini-album in April, and they will start comeback promotions,” the company announced, as translated by Soompi.

Apink’s as-yet-untitled record will mark the band’s first music together in slightly over a year, their last project together being ‘HORN’, a special album released in February 2022 with the title track ‘Dilemma’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME described ‘HORN’ as a “delicate expansion of Apink’s mature, adult sound as they slip back into their roles as emotionally perceptive lovers”, adding: “As the group near their 11th anniversary, ‘Horn’ could not have come at a better time – or in more grandiose fashion – letting the K-pop world know Apink are back and here to stay.”

It will also mark Apink’s first music since the departure of member Naeun from the group several months following the release of ‘HORN’ last year. “I made this difficult decision after a lot of debate, and though it wasn’t an easy decision, I plan to become a Panda [Apink’s official fanbase] and cheer on Apink starting from now on,” wrote Naeun in an Instagram post at the time. It marked the conclusion of her 11-year run as an Apink member.

In the time since, Apink debuted their first-ever sub-unit comprising members Chorong and Bomi, dubbed Apink CHOBOM, who released their debut single album ‘Copycat’. That three-track record featured a lead single of the same name and B-sides ‘Oscar’ and ‘Feel Something’.