Apink’s Naeun leaves Play M, reportedly in talks to join YG Entertainment

Son Naeun of Apink has parted ways with her longtime agency Play M Entertainment and is reportedly in talks to join a new label.

Play M announced in a statement today (April 29) that Naeun had decided not to renew her contract with them in order to “pursue her new dream”, as translated by Soompi. The five remaining Apink members – Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Kim Namjoo and Oh Hayoung – have all renewed their contracts with the agency.

Despite Son’s departure, Play M confirmed that all six members will remain as a group and that they will “continue promoting as a team, both together and separately.” The agency also revealed that Apink are currently preparing an album to commemorate their 10 year anniversary.

“We respect Son Naeun’s decision, and we will genuinely support her new future ahead,” Play M said. “We express our gratitude to Son Naeun who has stayed with the company for a long time.”

Meanwhile, South Korean publication iMBC has reported that Son is in talks to join YG Entertainment under an exclusive contract. The singer is allegedly having “positive discussions” with the label, according to a YG spokesperson.

Apink made their debut in 2011 with the EP ‘Seven Springs of Apink’. Over the course of their decade-long career, the girl group have released six studio albums in Korean and Japanese, as well as several extended plays and singles.