Apink’s Son Naeun officially signs with YG Entertainment as an actress

Son Naeun of K-pop group Apink has signed a contract with YG Entertainment as an actress.

Earlier today (May 3), YG Entertainment spokesperson told South Korean media that it has signed an exclusive contract with “the multi-talented Son Naeun”. The agency said that ut will provide support for Son as she faces “an important period in which she is making a new start as an actress”. She joins the ranks of other well-known actors under the agency, including Yoo Inna, Kang Dongwon, Lee Sungkyung and more.

The singer-actress’ former agency, Play M Entertainment, had revealed last week that Son had left the agency, while the remaining five members of Apink – Bomi, Namjoo, Chorong, Hayoung and Eunji – had opted to renew their contracts with the company.

Despite this, Play M has assured fans that Apink will “continue promoting as a team, both together and separately” with their current six-member line up moving forward. “We respect Son Naeun’s decision, and we will genuinely support her new future ahead,” the actress’ former agency added. “We express our gratitude to Son Naeun who has stayed with the company for a long time.”

Since making her debut with Apink in 2011, Son has been branched out into acting with notable roles in dramas such as ‘Childless Comfort’, ‘Second 20s’, ‘Cinderella and the Four Knights’ and ‘Dinner Mate’. She is also set to appear in the upcoming JTBC drama ‘Disqualified as a Human’, where she will star alongside Jeon Doyeon, Ryu Junyeol and more.