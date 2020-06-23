Apple AirPods will now let you switch between devices

Apple has announced plans to allow AirPods to switch between different devices.

The automatic switch feature, which will apply to AirPods pro, second-generation AirPods, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro will allow users to switch between devices through their iCloud account.

This means that if AirPod users are listening to something on their phone, they can then watch a video on their computer, or answer a call while they’re listening to something on their laptop.

The new feature is part of Apple’s new updates for iOS 14, announced yesterday (June 22) at the tech giant’s first virtual World Wide Developers Conference.

Another feature for AirPods Pro earbuds also includes a “spatial audio” feature which will replicate a “movie theatre” level experience.

For the first time users will also be able to view all their installed apps in a list view called App Library which automatically sorts apps into large category folders or a searchable list.

Users can also hide apps from the rest of the home screen by hiding pages.

Apple launched the AirPods in 2016, releasing its second generation in March 2019.

