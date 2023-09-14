Apple announce iPhone 15 Pro with Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Get Him Back!’ video

Apple has announced the iPhone 15 Pro with a phone-filmed music video for Olivia Rodrigo‘s song ‘Get Him Back’.

Directed by Jack Begert and shot on the iPhone 15 Pro in collaboration with Apple, the music video for ‘Get Him Back’ features multiple Rodrigo’s walking around and trashing an apartment as well as her walking a car-packed street with their windows exploding.

It also features photography direction by Xiao “X” Liu, who used the “crash zoom technique” with the 15 Pro’s 5x Telephoto camera.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song, the pop singer said: “We wrote a song that I didn’t like and I had a total breakdown. I was like, ‘God, I can’t write songs. I’m so bad at this. I don’t want to,’ whatever, being really negative.”

She continued: “Then we took a break and we came back and we wrote ‘Get Him Back,’ and it’s one of my favorite songs. So just goes to show you, just never give up. Yeah, super fun to write. I really like the chorus. It feels sticky to me and it feels like something that I would want a crowd to sing.”

In a five-star review of her second LP ‘Guts’, NME shared: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20. Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”

In other news, Rodrigo recently announced her 2024 world tour. The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf and Pinkpantheress will be joining the ‘Vampire’ singer on the road as support for the massive tour.

US fans can visit here for ticket registration. EU fans can visit here and UK fans can visit here for ticket registration. Registration is open now until Sunday, September 17 at 10pm.

There is also an American Express early access for any AmEx card holders. Visit here to register for the early access. VIP packages are also available via VIP Nation. Visit here for the more information on the packages. Rodrigo will also be introducing Silver Star tickets. These are comprised of a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date.

Elsewhere, the pop singer recreated her video for ‘Vampire’ while performing live at the 2023 MTV VMAs in New Jersey on September 12.

The star performed the hit track from a setting similar found to the one in the official music video, beginning the song on a patch of grass in front of a set made to look like a pond.

As fireworks went off and parts of the stage appeared to fall down, Rodrigo ran off stage, a blue curtain fell down and some of her past hits flickered over the PA. When she returned she launched into ‘Get Him Back!’