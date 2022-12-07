Apple Music is launching a new karaoke function

Apple Music have announced a new karaoke feature called Apple Music Sing.

The feature, announced yesterday (December 6) in a new blog post, will launch before the end of 2022, and allow fans to adjust vocal levels on tens of millions of songs in order to sing along and host karaoke parties.

The blog post explained: “Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs, Apple Music Sing makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.”

Launching later this month, Apple Music Sing will be available on iPhone, iPad, and 4K Apple TVs.

Oliver Schusser of Apple said: “Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service.

“We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

2022 also saw the launch of Spotify Karaoke, which had been in the works since 2020. The feature allows fans to sing along with songs and then get a rating from Spotify on their singing ability and accuracy.

Elsewhere, Apple Music has released its list of the songs most listened to globally on the streaming platform in 2022, with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s 2021 smash hit ‘Stay’ coming in on top.

In the second-highest spot on Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022 list is Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’, while Future‘s Drake and Tems-assisted ‘WAIT FOR U’ came in at Number Three. Kodak Black‘s ‘Super Gremlin’ came in at Number Four, with Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’ at Five.

Other tracks that made it into the top 10 include Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’, the PNAU remix of Elton John & Dua Lipa‘s ‘Cold Heart’ (Number One on the most Shamazed chart) Jack Harlow‘s ‘First Class’, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s ‘Me Porto Bonito’ and ‘acbdefu’ by GAYLE.