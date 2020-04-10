Apple Music reveals its top 100 most streamed Australian songs

Apple Music has released a playlist of the 100 most streamed Australian songs since the streaming giants’ inception in 2015.

Reportedly topping the list is 5 Seconds Of Summer’s ‘Youngblood’, although it’s unclear whether the rest of the list is ordered. Sia scores the most entries with seven tracks, while Amy Shark, Dean Lewis, Hilltop Hoods, Peking Duk and Vance Joy have five. AC/DC, Flume, Guy Sebastian and Troye Sivan all received four and Illy, PNAU and Tones and I have three.

The list appears to include songs by international artists provided they at least feature an Australian artist. These include Charli XCX’s ‘1999’ featuring Troye Sivan, and David Guetta’s ‘Flames’ featuring Sia. Listen to it below:

Most of the songs in the list are from the last five years, however some Australian rock classics make the cut, including Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘Horses’, Cold Chisel’s ‘Khe Sanh’ and four AC/DC songs.

The new playlist is part of a campaign from the streaming service to centre Australian content through the Easter weekend, taking over the main “browse” page. The move follows the encouragement of shadow arts MP Tony Burke for streaming services of all kinds to place local content on their front pages, as the arts industry struggles through the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple Music and Spotify recently confirmed they would open funds to ensure artists get paid their royalties by independent labels that may be struggling amid the pandemic in Australia.