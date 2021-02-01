Applications open for 2021 Josh Pyke Partnership grant

Applications are now open for the 2021 Josh Pyke Partnership, a $7,500 grant established by its namesake singer-songwriter.

The grant, now in its seventh year, aims to foster the development of one emerging musician and is a joint initiative between Pyke and APRA AMCOS.

Artists under the age of 35 who have not yet signed with a recording or publishing company are eligible to enter. Applications close on March 26 at 5pm AEDT. Find more info here.

Advertisement

Alongside the grant’s monetary component, the winner will receive mentoring from Pyke, Gregg Donovan of Wonderlick Entertainment and Stephen Wade of Select Music.

“2020 was devastating to the arts, and this year will inevitably throw some curveballs our way, but with the help of APRA AMCOS I’ll be giving an emerging artist a leg up,” Pyke said in a statement.

“I feel like it’s more important than ever to do what we can in the arts community to support each other in what we hope is a period of recovery for our sector. I’m looking forward to hearing some new music.”

“Once again, we are proud to sponsor the Josh Pyke Partnership,” added Jana Gibson, APRA’s Head of Member Services.

“As the roster of impressive recipients grow, it is even more evident that Josh and his team’s mentoring and guidance makes a real impact on Australian artists’ careers”.

Advertisement

Previous grant recipients include Angie McMahon, Gordi, Alex Lahey and, most recently, Bec Sykes. This year’s winner will be announced on June 4.