Approachable Members Of Your Local Community release new song co-written by Alex Lahey

Today (January 24), Approachable Members Of Your Local Community have released the new song ‘Small Change’.

‘Small Change’ was co-written by fellow Melburnian Alex Lahey and produced by both Lahey and Japanese Wallpaper. Stream the uplifting track here:

“We’re not missionaries, but this one’s really meaningful to us,” Approachable Members said of ‘Small Changes’ on social media. “It started out as a song about the changes and challenges facing our hometown St Kilda. It’s about empathy – for each other, for community and for our environment, celebrating all the people working to make our home a better place.

“In light of the bushfires over summer that have been devastating for so many, it adopted new meaning, as the country galvanised itself, raising funds to take back tomorrow. With the outpouring of support for affected communities and firefighters, it’s clear that small change can have a big impact.”

‘Small Change’ is Approachable Members’ first release of 2020. It’ll also be the last song they release before putting out their next EP. The band will tour Australia from late February through March, playing both 18+ and all-ages shows. Find more details on the band’s website.

Last year, Approachable Members released the tracks ‘Strangest Places’, ‘Citrus Fruit’, ‘On + On’ and ‘One I Need’. They also placed 18th on the list of most played artists on Triple J Unearthed Radio in 2019.