APRA AMCOS and Mardi Gras announce competition for emerging LGBTQ+ artists

APRA AMCOS is partnering with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for a new contest which will showcase two emerging LGBTQ+ artists.

The contest, Express Yourself – Queer Discovery, will select two emerging LGBTQ+ artists to perform at three events in the coming months, including a Mardi Gras event in 2021. The first performance will take place at the Beresford Upstairs in Sydney on Saturday November 28, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

To be eligible, the artists must be over 18. Applications close October 27 at 5pm AEDT and will be assessed by a panel of judges from the LGBTQ+ community and music industry. More information is available here.

“Mardi Gras’ reach goes well beyond the Sydney based parade and party, and we’re really thrilled to partner in supporting emerging LGBTQI+ artists,” APRA AMCOS chief executive Dean Ormston said in a statement.

“At a time when there is great intolerance in the world we need to lean in and demonstrate the enormous potential of diversity and inclusion in our industry, and the wider community.”

This year’s Mardi Gras featured performances from Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Kesha. The 2021 Mardi Gras is expected to go ahead in February and March next year, in accordance with the public gathering guidelines at the time.