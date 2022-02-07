APRA AMCOS announce $1.5million funding for performers impacted by COVID cancellations

APRA AMCOS have announced $1.5million in financial support for performers who have been affected by COVID-related gig cancellations.

The industry body revealed the funding today (February 7), which will act as a lifeline for many music creators who lost income due to cancelled live performances. The one-time payment is available for those who had shows scheduled in Australia and New Zealand from October 1 last year, to February 28, 2022.

Applications can be made through the APRA AMCOS website now up until the end of the month, with payments set to be made in late March.

Advertisement

“Just as it felt like things were starting to open up and live music was ready to kick off a successful summer season, the latest COVID-19 wave once again cancelled live events causing substantial financial loss and emotional strain to our members and the broader industry,” APRA Chair Jenny Morris said in a press statement.

“The APRA Board has approved this initiative so that swift action can be taken to support our members and pay them for the royalties they would have made from the live performances of their songs.

“When a gig is cancelled, many are affected financially, professionally and personally. But there is an intangible cost as well when our artists are unable to bring communities together, connect with their fans and when they miss out on the career development that literally can only happen on stage.”

“APRA AMCOS is putting royalties into the pockets of our members for the performances they intended to play. They planned, prepared and practiced and through no fault of their own, once again they lost work and income,” added the industry body’s Chief Executive, Dean Ormston.

“We urgently call on government leaders to provide direct support to the artists, sole traders and small to medium businesses through a wage subsidy program, ongoing crisis support through Support Act, micro-business grants and a national insurance scheme.”

Advertisement

A host of Australian music industry bodies called on the federal government last year to implement an insurance scheme for live events that were cancelled due to COVID. Months later, Victoria announced it would be launching the first Australian pilot program of this nature, insuring up to $230million for “events cancelled because of public health measures”.

Earlier this year, industry bodies again called on the federal government for assistance when it was revealed that the film and TV industry’s Temporary Interruption Fund was being extended.

While no nationwide scheme has been announced, NSW did bring in a support fund for major events last month, as well as announcing an extra $80million boost to its Performing Arts Relaunch initiative just days ago.