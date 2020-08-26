APRA AMCOS announces $100,000 Sustainability Fund recipients

Fifty Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists have been announced as the recipients of the $100,000 APRA AMCOS Sustainability Fund.

Notable recipients of the funding round include Christine Anu, Baker Boy, Emma Donovan, The Merindas’ Kristel Kickett, Miiesha and Electric Fields‘ Zaachariaha Fielding. The full list of recipients can be found here.

The one-time grants will go towards financially supporting the musicians at a time when the arts and entertainment sector has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, we need to be bold in our support of Australia’s first storytellers. These cash grants are vital to music creators at a time when income sources – particularly from live – have evaporated, as have many other artistic opportunities,” APRA AMCOS’ Leah Flanagan said in a statement.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the recipients and extend a wholehearted thank you to all who applied and shared their stories.”

In related news, Electric Fields recently teamed up with Jessica Mauboy, Missy Higgins and John Butler to perform a cover of Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody’s well-known track, ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’. The track featured on the recent reissue of the compilation album, ‘Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs Of Kev Carmody’.