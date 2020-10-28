APRA AMCOS reveals the 2020 Screen Music Awards nominees

The nominees for the 2020 Screen Music Awards have been announced, set to take place virtually for the first time in history this December.

Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), the Screen Music Awards nominations features 46 nominees who have contributed to 36 works across 12 categories, including short film, children’s television, feature films and documentary. Find the full list of nominations below.

Leading the nominations with four nods is composer Antony Partos. Partos is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category, for his piece ‘Edge Of Something’ from ABC TV political drama Total Control. The song was co-written with Missy Higgins. Partos is also nominated twice for his work on the ABC comedy-drama series Operation Buffalo and once for the documentary Maralinga Tjarutja.

Among first time nominees are comedian-musician Tim Minchin, recognised this year for his composition ‘Carry You’ from Upright in which he also stars as Lachlan “Lucky” Flynn.

This year’s ceremony will be streamed live via YouTube Premiere on Tuesday December 1 from 7pm AEDT.

2020 Screen Music Nominations:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Escape from Pretoria – David Hirschfelder

Nekrotronic – Michael Lira

The Vigil – Michael Yezerski

True History of the Kelly Gang – Jed Kurzel

Best Music for a Documentary

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – Cornel Wilczek and Pascal Babare

Machine – Matteo Zingales

Maralinga Tjarutja – Antony Partos

Quilty: Painting the Shadows – Damien Lane and Amanda Brown

Best Music for a Short Film

Bolzmann – Jonathan Dreyfus and Amy Andersen

I Want To Make A Film About Women – Caitlin Yeo

The Hammerstone – Jackson Milas

The Sand That Ate the Sea – Luke Howard

Best Soundtrack Album

Hearts and Bones – Rafael May

Judy & Punch – François Tétaz

Lambs of God – Bryony Marks

The Letdown – Sally Seltmann and Darren Seltmann

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

‘Ballad of the Bridge-Builders’ from The Skin of Others – David Bridie and Tom Murray

‘Bear’s Theme’ from Bear: Koala Hero – Adam Gock, Brontë Horder, Mitch Stewart and Dinesh Wicks

‘Carry You’ from Upright – Tim Minchin

‘Edge of Something’ from Total Control – Missy Higgins, Antony Partos and Matteo Zingales



Best Music for Children’s Television

Alice Miranda: Friends Forever – Ryan Grogan

Bluey: Flatpack – Joff Bush

Thalu: Shadow Boxer – Ned Beckley and Josh Hogan

The Strange Chores: Train Snorp – Joff Bush

Best Television Theme

Thalu (Ngarndu Ngurra) – Ned Beckley, Josh Hogan and Tyson Mowarin

Operation Buffalo – Antony Partos

The Commons – Roger Mason

Unorthodox – Antonia Gambale

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Everything’s Gonna Be Ok: Seven-Spotted Ladybug – Bryony Marks

Glitch: Perfectly Safe – Cornel Wilczek

The Secrets She Keeps – Amanda Brown

You Can’t Ask That: Killed Someone – Andrew Sampford

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Operation Buffalo – Antony Partos

Stateless – Cornel Wilczek, Tom Rouch and Pascal Babare

The Commons – Roger Mason

Unorthodox – Antonio Gambale

Best Music for an Advertisement

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words – Scott Langley

Klarna: Get What I Love – Brendan Tuckerman, Thandi Phoenix, Matt Ford and Jack Steele

Nippon Steel: Stuck On You – Jonathan Dreyfus and Amy Andersen

Women With Agency: Women Run – Angie Coffey

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

Anthony El-Ammar

Jay Stewart

Mitch Stewart