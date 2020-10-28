APRA AMCOS reveals the 2020 Screen Music Awards nominees

The nominees for the 2020 Screen Music Awards have been announced, set to take place virtually for the first time in history this December.
Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), the Screen Music Awards nominations features 46 nominees who have contributed to 36 works across 12 categories, including short film, children’s television, feature films and documentary. Find the full list of nominations below.
Leading the nominations with four nods is composer Antony Partos. Partos is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category, for his piece ‘Edge Of Something’ from ABC TV political drama Total Control. The song was co-written with Missy Higgins. Partos is also nominated twice for his work on the ABC comedy-drama series Operation Buffalo and once for the documentary Maralinga Tjarutja.
Among first time nominees are comedian-musician Tim Minchin, recognised this year for his composition ‘Carry You’ from Upright in which he also stars as Lachlan “Lucky” Flynn.
This year’s ceremony will be streamed live via YouTube Premiere on Tuesday December 1 from 7pm AEDT.
2020 Screen Music Nominations:
Feature Film Score of the Year
Escape from Pretoria – David Hirschfelder
Nekrotronic – Michael Lira
The Vigil – Michael Yezerski
True History of the Kelly Gang – Jed Kurzel
Best Music for a Documentary
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – Cornel Wilczek and Pascal Babare
Machine – Matteo Zingales
Maralinga Tjarutja – Antony Partos
Quilty: Painting the Shadows – Damien Lane and Amanda Brown
Best Music for a Short Film
Bolzmann – Jonathan Dreyfus and Amy Andersen
I Want To Make A Film About Women – Caitlin Yeo
The Hammerstone – Jackson Milas
The Sand That Ate the Sea – Luke Howard
Best Soundtrack Album
Hearts and Bones – Rafael May
Judy & Punch – François Tétaz
Lambs of God – Bryony Marks
The Letdown – Sally Seltmann and Darren Seltmann
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
‘Ballad of the Bridge-Builders’ from The Skin of Others – David Bridie and Tom Murray
‘Bear’s Theme’ from Bear: Koala Hero – Adam Gock, Brontë Horder, Mitch Stewart and Dinesh Wicks
‘Carry You’ from Upright – Tim Minchin
‘Edge of Something’ from Total Control – Missy Higgins, Antony Partos and Matteo Zingales
Best Music for Children’s Television
Alice Miranda: Friends Forever – Ryan Grogan
Bluey: Flatpack – Joff Bush
Thalu: Shadow Boxer – Ned Beckley and Josh Hogan
The Strange Chores: Train Snorp – Joff Bush
Best Television Theme
Thalu (Ngarndu Ngurra) – Ned Beckley, Josh Hogan and Tyson Mowarin
Operation Buffalo – Antony Partos
The Commons – Roger Mason
Unorthodox – Antonia Gambale
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Everything’s Gonna Be Ok: Seven-Spotted Ladybug – Bryony Marks
Glitch: Perfectly Safe – Cornel Wilczek
The Secrets She Keeps – Amanda Brown
You Can’t Ask That: Killed Someone – Andrew Sampford
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Operation Buffalo – Antony Partos
Stateless – Cornel Wilczek, Tom Rouch and Pascal Babare
The Commons – Roger Mason
Unorthodox – Antonio Gambale
Best Music for an Advertisement
Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words – Scott Langley
Klarna: Get What I Love – Brendan Tuckerman, Thandi Phoenix, Matt Ford and Jack Steele
Nippon Steel: Stuck On You – Jonathan Dreyfus and Amy Andersen
Women With Agency: Women Run – Angie Coffey
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
Anthony El-Ammar
Jay Stewart
Mitch Stewart