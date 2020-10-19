APRA AMCOS to pledge $190k in Creative Recovery Fund grants

APRA AMCOS will pledge $190,000 in Creative Recovery Fund grants which aim to support the development of its members’ new projects.

The organisation will donate 190 $1,000 grants as part of the program. Applications are open now and close on Monday, November 2 at 5pm AEDT.

Those who received grants through APRA AMCOS’ Sustainability Fund initiative are ineligible to apply. A press statement also highlights that the fund’s purpose is to “support the creation of new works”, not to contribute towards artists’ living expenses.

According to the organisation’s website, the new grants are only open to APRA AMCOS’ writer members who have been “actively creating and/or performing music written or co-written over the last 24 months”.

Applications must be lodged by individuals, not firms or musical collectives, but can be sent in from anywhere around the world.

More information about eligibility criteria and application information can be found on APRA AMCOS’ website.

The new initiative comes in the days following APRA AMCOS’ announcement that artists would likely take a “substantial hit” in royalty earnings this year.

The organisation has unveiled a number of programs throughout the pandemic in an effort to support its members.

Most notably, it launched its aforementioned Sustainability Fund in May, providing “direct financial support to songwriter and composer members in the creation of new music”. Josh Pyke, Alex Lahey and Ngaiire were among the recipients of grants from the fund.

