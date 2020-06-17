Arca has shared the latest taste of her forthcoming album ‘KiCk i’ in the form of the glitchy and blissful single ‘Mequetrefe’. You can take a listen to the track below.

The title comes from a word colloquially used in Spanish as a derogatory term for a man, which Arca, who is from Venezuela, has reclaimed for her new track.

She said: “‘Mequetrefe’ invokes the tenderness behind expressing who you are without shame, and the confidence and bravery it requires, because expression of gender-nonconforming self-states in a public space can often result in static within your environment.”

It’s the third taste of ‘KiCk i’ which features collaborations with Björk, SOPHIE, Rosalía and Shygirl. The album is released via XL digitally on June 26, followed by a vinyl release on July 17.

In May, she shared the single ‘Time’, along with an accompanying video, which followed April’s ‘Non-Binary’ with visuals that see the musician become a cybernetic goddess.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Arca and Shygirl announced that all proceeds from their track ‘unconditional’ will be donated to Black Lives Matter and Inquest UK.

The artists released their collaboration exclusively on Bandcamp on June 5 as part of the platform’s special “100% royalties for artists” day. ‘Unconditional’ is available as a free download with the option to make a donation.

In February, meanwhile, Arca released a single 62-minute track via NTS Radio called ‘@@@@@’. described as “a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI.”