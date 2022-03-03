Arcade Fire appear to be teasing new music with cryptic postcards sent to fans

It looks like Arcade Fire might be teasing the arrival of new music if cryptic postcards they’ve started to send to fans are anything to go by.

Earlier today (March 3), a fan took to Reddit to share an image of a postcard featuring what appears to be the band’s logo.

“Received this in post today,” wrote user BordonGrown. “Black box covering my address. Logo at the bottom looks like the band… Anyone else received one?”

The front of the postcard features a musical stave filled with notes, and above it a message that reads: “We missed you.”

One fan has already tried to decipher the notes using an acoustic guitar, playing what they think the song could sound like and sharing it on SoundCloud.

Elsewhere, stickers with the same design have been spotted around London.

“Saw u/BordonGrown’s post about the postcard this morning,” wrote Reddit user Chapperdeemus, sharing a snap of a sticker on a bridge railing with Tower Bridge in the background. “I just walked past this sticker in London! Looks like something is happening!!

Arcade Fire’s last studio album was 2017’s ‘Everything Now’. In a five-star review, NME‘s Barry Nicolson said the Canadian art-rockers were “bigger, bolder and more fearful of the future than ever on their colossal fifth album.”

Last year the band shared a new 45-minute song titled ‘Memories Of The Age of Anxiety’ for a meditation and sleep app.

The instrumental was created for the Headspace app, which offers meditation and mindfulness skills “on everything from managing stress and everyday anxiety to sleep, focus and mind-body health”.

In October 2020, frontman Win Butler told Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast that the band had recorded “two or three” albums during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Butler recently penned an op-ed piece in which he discusses the issues surrounding Spotify and its current situation with Joe Rogan.