Arcade Fire debut new song ‘Generation A’ on US TV election night special

Arcade Fire have debuted a new song on a special election night programme which aired on US TV tonight (November 3).

The band previously announced that they would perform on the show, which was hosted by Stephen Colbert and broadcast on Showtime.

During their appearance, the group premiered a new song called ‘Generation A’.

“Say wait until tomorrow/ Cos today is always strange,” Win Butler sang on the track. “Say wait until you’re older and you will understand/ They say the generation’s coming/ I don’t think they understand that I am not a patient man.”

The chorus featured the frontman singing the song’s title while his bandmates chanted “wait, wait, wait” behind him.

Fans reacted to the performance, crediting the new track with helping them through election night.

“New @arcadefire on the @StephenAtHome @Showtime special really just helped fan and spark a little flame in my heart,” wrote one Twitter user. “Wow I needed that yelling and guitar feedback like fuck.”

Earlier today, Arcade Fire shared a special election day playlist in partnership with the #JoyToThePolls initiative. The compilation featured tracks such as Harry Nilsson’s ‘I’d Rather Be Dead’ and Richard Hawley’s ‘Tonight The Streets Are Ours’.

It followed the group sharing a new performance of their 2010 track ‘Culture War’ as part of Bon Iver’s ‘A Campaign to Make Your Vote Count’ initiative last week (October 29).

“Get out there and vote, it’s never been more important,” Butler said in the video.

The frontman recently shared that he has written “two or three” new Arcade Fire albums while in lockdown and said the group would make one new one in his home state of Texas “during the election”.

“This time around we’ve been in lockdown, [we] have a studio, have every keyboard, drum machine, piano – everything I could want – and fucking time,” he said.

“The one piece that’s been missing [on previous albums] is the time, and now the time is there.”