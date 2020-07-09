GAMING  

Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara announces new solo album

'Passerine Finale' will arrive in September via Geoff Barrow's Invada Records

By Will Richards
Arcade Fire
Credit: Press

Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara has announced details of a new solo album.

‘Passerine Finale’ will come out on September 11 via Invada Records, the label of Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow.

In advance of the new album, Gara has shared a video for the album’s first single, ‘wraith’ – watch it below.

The new album follows Gara’s debut solo album, ‘limn’, which came out back in 2016. ‘Passerine Finale’ has been created over the space of three years.

See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Passerine Finale’ below.

01 in, final note
02 L_06
03 Kelpie
04 ice towers
05 watching you
06 CDMX
07 Passerine Finale
08 wraith

Arcade Fire

Back in April, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler shared a snippet of a new song from the band as they work on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Everything Now’.

The clip features Butler singing the lines “You speak your mind, don’t care who it offends/With you, I never have to pretend” and an instrumental reminiscent of the band’s album ‘The Suburbs’. Another clip includes the lyric: “Infinite line of overbearing boyfriends/Time to jump the turnstile, take me to my true friends.”

Butler began sharing clips from the studio earlier this year when he previewed an acoustic snippet on his Instagram story. “Sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song,” he captioned the post.

