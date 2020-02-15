News Music News

Watch Arcade Fire play first show in two years at Kanaval Ball in New Orleans

They played an 11-song set featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Will Lavin
Arcade Fire
Win Butler performs during Arcade Fire's Third Annual Krewe du Kanaval celebration. CREDIT: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Arcade Fire performed together for the first time in two years last night (February 14) as headliners of the 2020 Kanaval Ball in New Orleans.

Launched in 2018 by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne with Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe, the Kanaval Ball celebrates the carnival traditions of Haiti and New Orleans.

Proceeds from the event go to the Preservation Hall Foundation’s educational efforts in New Orleans as well as Arcade Fire’s KANPE Foundation and its support of cultural and social initiatives in Haiti.

Advertisement

Headlining Friday night’s festivities, Arcade Fire played an 11-song set comprised of ‘Everything Now’ and ‘Wake Up’ (both featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band), ‘Haiti’, ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’, ‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’ and ‘Rebellion (Lies)’.

Watch footage from the show below:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Kanaval Ball #arcadefire

A post shared by Bronson Bigelow (@bronsonbigelow) on

View this post on Instagram

Wake Up. #arcadefire

A post shared by Poet Motors (@poetmotors) on

View this post on Instagram

#krewedukanaval #arcadefire

A post shared by Arcade Fire en español (@arcadefireenespanol) on

Arcade Fire’s Kanaval Ball setlist:

‘Everything Now’ (with Preservation Hall Jazz Band)
‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’
‘Rebellion (Lies)’
‘Haïti’
‘Here Comes the Night Time’
‘Electric Blue’
‘Sprawl II’ (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
‘Reflektor’
‘Afterlife’
‘Creature Comfort’
‘Wake Up’ (with Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have covered Arcade Fire’s ‘Keep The Car Running’ on their rarities and covers EP ‘01070725’.

The five-song EP also includes a live cover of Dead Kennedys‘ punk classic ‘Holiday In Cambodia’ and is focused on 2007, the year Foos released their sixth album ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.