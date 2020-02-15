Arcade Fire performed together for the first time in two years last night (February 14) as headliners of the 2020 Kanaval Ball in New Orleans.

Launched in 2018 by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne with Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe, the Kanaval Ball celebrates the carnival traditions of Haiti and New Orleans.

Proceeds from the event go to the Preservation Hall Foundation’s educational efforts in New Orleans as well as Arcade Fire’s KANPE Foundation and its support of cultural and social initiatives in Haiti.

Advertisement

Headlining Friday night’s festivities, Arcade Fire played an 11-song set comprised of ‘Everything Now’ and ‘Wake Up’ (both featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band), ‘Haiti’, ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’, ‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’ and ‘Rebellion (Lies)’.

Watch footage from the show below:

So last night i attended my first @arcadefire concert and saw Regine Chassagne of Haitian descent perform live.

Full house, Incredible energy for a good cause @KreweDuKanaval. Read more: https://t.co/frHR98XyCD pic.twitter.com/rzKpzuPP5y — Marc Alain Boucicault (@marcalainb) February 15, 2020

Hungover, going off 4 hours of sleep, about to work a trade show for 9 hours. Worth it for that @arcadefire set last night. Just a giant dance party. pic.twitter.com/LqMNZz49RF — Tom (@ddrobes) February 15, 2020

Advertisement

Krewe de Kanaval, Arcade Fire, and Preservation Hall Band. I cried a little during Afterlife pic.twitter.com/9u0eMQoZsU — John "Separation of powers" Byrnes (@byrnedout42) February 15, 2020

Arcade Fire’s Kanaval Ball setlist:

‘Everything Now’ (with Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Haïti’

‘Here Comes the Night Time’

‘Electric Blue’

‘Sprawl II’ (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

‘Reflektor’

‘Afterlife’

‘Creature Comfort’

‘Wake Up’ (with Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have covered Arcade Fire’s ‘Keep The Car Running’ on their rarities and covers EP ‘01070725’.

The five-song EP also includes a live cover of Dead Kennedys‘ punk classic ‘Holiday In Cambodia’ and is focused on 2007, the year Foos released their sixth album ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace’.