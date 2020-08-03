Arcade Fire have shared a new video as their third album, ‘The Suburbs’ turns ten.

In a new Instagram post, Win Butler and Régine Chassagne can be seen covering ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’.

Captioning the post, the group wrote: “The Suburbs is 10 years old now. Can’t wait to all play music together again. Until then, stay safe and well.”

Advertisement

The also added lyrics from ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’ at the bottom of the post, writing: “Living in the sprawl / Dead shopping malls rise like mountains beyond mountains / And there’s no end in sight / I need the darkness someone please cut the lights!”

You can see the video here:

In an anniversary piece celebrating the tenth anniversary of ‘The Suburbs’, NME’s Jordan Basset said: “Arcade Fire’s time capsule third album…is the sound of whispers from the past creeping into your present, of carefree days gone by reminding you of the good times to come, of nostalgia helping you make sense of the more difficult now.

“And that’s why, in this strangest of times, we need it more than ever.”

Last week (July 31), Butler and Chassagne took part in a charity livestream gig.

Advertisement

The stream came in aid of Salesforce’s Leading Through Change video series, and also saw Chassagne discussing her own foundation, KANPE, which helps vulnerable communities in Haiti.

Earlier this month, Butler also shared a snippet of a new Arcade Fire song along with a “message of unity”. It follows Butler sharing a number of snippets of new music from the Canadian band back in April.

Arcade Fire last released an album with 2017’s ‘Everything Now’, which NME called an “emphatic return” to the “lofty standards” of their early work.

The band’s Will Butler, meanwhile, recently gave an update on the band’s upcoming sixth album.