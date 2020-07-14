Arcade Fire’s Will Butler offers update on band’s new album

Arcade Fire‘s Will Butler has given an update on the band’s upcoming sixth album.

The musician, who’s the brother of frontman Win, is set to release his second solo record ‘Generations’ in September, and has today (July 14) shared its first single ‘Surrender’.

In a new interview with NME, Butler spoke of the inspiration behind the new project – and discussed being in the studio with Arcade Fire prior to the coronavirus crisis taking hold.

“Arcade Fire was recording. Well, we were recording… But now our drummer is in Australia, two of us are in Canada, and the rest are in America,” Butler said. “Australia are having a crazy outbreak, the border to Canada is sealed right now… like, Jesus Christ.

“It takes more logistics to get together. It always took a certain amount of logistics, but right now it’s insurmountable.”

Asked what stage the ‘Everything Now’ follow-up was at pre-lockdown, Butler replied: “I’ll only know that when it’s done. Like, ‘Oh, half of it came from before [lockdown]’, or ‘None of it came from before!’. Who knows.”

Highlighting the difficulties in working on new music remotely, he added: “None of us quite have the file management skills for it to be creative at the moment.”

Back in April, Win Butler posted various snippets of new Arcade Fire songs to his Instagram account. That same month, the singer marked his 40th birthday by sharing a series of handwritten notes confirming that the band were working on a new record.

“We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called ‘Age of Anxiety’ written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha),” Butler said of their writing over the last few years.

“Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.”