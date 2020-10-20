Arcade Fire’s Win Butler opens up about the upcoming US election: “I feel really optimistic”

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has opened up about the upcoming US election in regard to the state of Texas.

In a new interview as part of Rolling Stone’s Fridays for Unity event, Butler spoke to Beto O’Rourke about the possibility of a political upheaval in the state ahead of the US presidential election on November 3.

“I feel really optimistic for the first time in a long time about Texas and about the future of this country,” Butler said.

“Like I really genuinely — it’s not all doom and gloom. There is something happening.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Last month (September 30), it was revealed that Arcade Fire would join David Byrne, Pearl Jam and more on a new album compilation in aid of US voting rights.

The album, ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume Two’, was available on Bandcamp earlier this month (October 2) for just 24 hours.

It featured dozens of tracks from artists including Phoenix, Fleet Foxes, Jenny Lewis, The War on Drugs, Little Dragon and Big Boi.

All proceeds from the album went to the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organisation that seeks to “secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans”.

The first ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy’ compilation came out earlier this month and featured tracks by R.E.M., Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams and many others. It raised more than $250,000 (£193,750) in proceeds.