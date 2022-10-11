Arch Enemy announce Australian tour for February 2023

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy have announced a five-date Australian tour for early next year.

The band’s Australian shows will kick off at Adelaide’s Governor Hindmarsh on February 14, with a performance at the Tivoli Theatre in Brisbane the following day. The band will play at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on February 17, followed by two successive dates at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre and Fremantle’s Metropolis.

Tickets for Arch Enemy’s Australasian tour — which also includes a show at Auckland’s Powerstation on February 12 — will be available here tomorrow (October 12). See the full list of Arch Enemy’s Australian and New Zealand tour dates below.

Arch Enemy’s forthcoming Australian tour will mark their first appearance in the country since 2018, when they formed the line-up for Download Festival‘s Australian debut alongside Korn, Limp Bizkit and Prophets of Rage, among others. The band also performed sideshows in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The tour comes in support of ‘Deceivers’, Arch Enemy’s most recent album, which was released in July of this year. The Swedish band’s 11th studio album was previewed by the singles ‘Handshake with Hell’ and ‘Sunset over the Empire’, and is currently being toured across Europe.

Last week, the band took their ‘European Siege’ tour to Glasgow, performing at the city’s O2 Academy alongside Polish metal band Behemoth. Aside from touring, Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz this year contributed original music to the soundtrack of Metal: Hellsinger, an Xbox game in which players battle enemies via the beat of an original metal soundtrack.

Arch Enemy’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY:

Sunday 12 — Auckland, Powerstation

Tuesday 14 — Adelaide, Governor Hindmarsh

Wednesday 15 — Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 17 — Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 18 — Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Sunday 19 — Fremantle, Metropolis