Archie Roach, Alice Skye and Troy Cassar-Daley to feature in Vic NAIDOC livestream concert

Uncle Archie Roach, Alice Skye and Troy Cassar-Daly are among several Aussie artists participating in a special Vic NAIDOC live-stream event this weekend. The event, entitled Always Was, Always Will Be, will take place this Saturday, July 11.

The organisers of Vic NAIDOC week unveiled the lineup today (July 8). As well as its prestigious headliners, the bill features the likes of Djirri Djirri, Lady Lash, Scott Darlow, Mau Power, Allara, One Fire Aboriginal Dance Company, Brent Watkins, Jason Tamiru and Jesse Rotumah-Gardiner.

Hosted by comedians Shiralee Hood and Dion Williams, messages will also be given by Elders N’arweet Dr Carolyn Briggs AM, Aunty Alice Kolasa, Aunty Pam Pederson and Uncle Shane Clarke.

Always Was, Always Will Be will be a two-hour showcase, taking place at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.

Due to the impacts of coronavirus, National NAIDOC Week has been postponed until November. The official Vic NAIDOC week has been moved to take place later this year. However, organisers have said that holding an event such as Always Was, Always Will Be “is still instrumental to healing through connection song and dance”.

In place of official live programming is a schedule of specially curated digital content currently underway and running until Sunday July 12.

In addition to the other events scheduled, the Australian Music Vault has curated a special Spotify playlist of all artists featured this week. Listen to it below.

Catch the Vic NAIDOC Always Was, Always Will Be concert live via Youtube and Facebook on Saturday July 11 from 6.30pm AEDT.