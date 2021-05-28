Archie Roach and Donny Benét to play new Sydney concert series Supper Club

Archie Roach and Donny Benét, among others, have been enlisted to play new forthcoming Sydney concert series, Supper Club Series.

The series, taking place next month and predominantly at Mary’s Underground, will see a slew of musicians perform at individually themed events with a famed chef or restaurant serving food to match that theme.

Kicking off on Thursday June 10, Archie Roach will team up with famed Indigenous chef Mark Olive for ‘Music And Food For The Soul’, where Roach will perform with Olive serving up dishes made with Australian Indigenous dishes.

On Saturday June 12, Donny Benét, who is of Italian heritage, will soundtrack a dining experience provided by head chef of Fabbrica Pasta Shop, Toby Stansfield, appropriately titled ‘Dinner At Nonna’s’.

On the final date of the series, Sunday June 13, there will be two separate events. First, Sydney artist CLYPSO will perform at an event simply titled ‘BRUNCH’, put on by the team Ten Hats, and taking place at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Later that evening, beloved restaurant The Dip – which once operated outside of former music venue GoodGod Small Club – will be returning for one evening only for their 10th anniversary at Mary’s Underground. A slew of DJs will be playing the event, including Nina Las Vegas, Joyride, Anna Lunoe and more.

Tickets for Supper Club Series go on sale at midday today (Friday May 28) via Secret Sounds and is part of Destination NSW’s Sydney Solstice celebrations throughout June.

Last month, Archie Roach’s audiobook for his biography Tell Me Why took out the ‘Audiobook Of The Year’ award at the 2021 Australian Book Industry Awards.

Earlier this year, the same memoir also won the $25,000 Victorian Premier’s Literary Award in the Indigenous writing category.