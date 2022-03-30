Archie Roach and Paul Kelly to lead new festival Uprising: Songs Of Survival

Archie Roach and Paul Kelly have been announced as the headliners for Uprising: Songs Of Survival, a new festival sporting a bill of First Nations and Jewish performers.

The event comes in collaboration with the Museum of Inherited Memories, which – per its website – “curates exhibitions and events that respond to inherited memories of cultural survival, inspired by Holocaust memorial and the value of ‘never again’”. Uprising itself was curated by the museum’s founder, Siân Darling, who is a descendant of Holocaust survivors.

Joining Roach and Kelly will be a suite of artists and performers including Jess Hitchcock, Deborah Conway (performing with Willy and Hettie Zygier), Gabriella Cohen, Emily Lubitz and Nadav Kahn, among others – see the full lineup below. The gig will place at the Memo Music Hall in Melbourne, with tickets on sale here.

Uprising will be held on Tuesday April 26, which is the day before Yom Hashoah (aka Holocaust Remembrance and Heroism Day). Yom Hashoah marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943, which saw Jewish prisoners in Poland fight back against Nazi troops for over a month.

In a press statement, organisers of the Uprising festival said of its significance in being tied to Yom Hashoah: “Before we begin our 24 hours of mourning and memorial, we are reminded that as survivors and their descendants, we flourish and hold our heads high.”

In having the event feature a strong line-up of First Nations artists, its organisers went on to explain that Indigenous Australians were crucial in the resettlement of Jewish peoples post-World War II, as “the continent offered a safe harbour to displaced Jewish refugees after they survived genocide in the diaspora”.

They continued: “The Indigenous Peoples of this continent known as ‘Australia’ are vital survivors of genocide and ongoing oppression. The land was never ceded and this must be remembered by all who call it home.

“Surviving is not only about living, it is also about thriving in a world that continues to persecute the other. Thriving in this world is an act of resistance, an act of triumph over evil, an act of love over hate. Uniting in solidarity is our act of thriving.”

The full line-up for Uprising: Songs Of Survival is:

Archie Roach

Paul Kelly

Jess Hitchcock

Deborah Conway with Willy & Hettie Zygier

Gabriella Cohen

Emily Lubitz

Nadav Kahn

Djirri Djirri Dance Group

Galit Klas

Syd Zygier

Jessica Chapnik Kahn

Madi Colville-Walker

+ More to be announced