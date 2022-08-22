Archie Roach honoured with “journey home” through Naarm as family, friends and fans pay tribute

Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name and image of a person who has died.

The late, great Archie Roach was honoured with a public tribute in his hometown of Naarm (aka Melbourne) today, as his sons Amos and Eban led his funeral procession through the streets of the Victorian capital.

In a statement shared on social media, Roach’s sons invited fans of the late Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung) and Bundjalung Senior Elder, songman and activist to “join and pay your respects to Archie’s journey home”.

Amos & Eban Roach & family are taking Archie Roach Home.Escorted by the Southern Warriors Aboriginal Motorcycle… Posted by Archie Roach on Sunday, August 21, 2022

For the ceremony, Roach’s body was transported in a hearse adored with the Aboriginal flag, while a group of bikers – representing the Southern Warriors Aboriginal Motorcycle Club – followed the route both in front of and behind the vehicle.

Beginning at 9am this morning (August 22), the procession rolled through the streets of Collingwood, Fitzroy and St Kilda, before Roach was ultimately laid to rest in Warrnambool. Hundreds of family, friends and fans of Roach’s turned out to pay their respects – have a look at some of the many tributes shared below:

Blessed this morning to honour Archie Roach as his family bring him home, escorted by Southern Warriors Aboriginal Motorcycle Club on Smith St, Collingwood, Naarm as he journeys home to Country. Vale pic.twitter.com/tkwdykRaip — Lowitja Institute (@LowitjaInstitut) August 21, 2022

RIP Archie.💕😢

The hearse carrying Archie Roach paused outside Charcoal Lane for a minute’s silence.

The hearse carrying Archie Roach stops for a minute's silence as people line the street and raise their fists in the air. pic.twitter.com/HVyLWPgHbA — paddy bts (@paddybts) August 22, 2022

Beginning of the drive home for Uncle Archie Roach, via the streets of Collingwood, the city, then to his final resting place of Warrnambool . ❤️💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/3FVtXNmOfl — Ruth Wallace (@ruthcrundall) August 21, 2022

Roach died on July 30, surrounded by his family and friends, following a long period of illness. He was aged 66.

Dozens of artists paid tribute to the iconic songman; among them were Gang Of Youths, who performed a tribute to Roach at their show in Perth the day after he died. Roach was later honoured at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, where a group of Indigenous artists – including Leah Flanagan, Birdz, Yirrmal and William Barton – joined Emma Donovan and Fred Leone in performing Roach’s 2012 song ‘We Don’t Cry’.

Earlier this month, live recordings from two of Roach’s early performances – a 1992 show in Portland, Oregon and a 1993 show in Garrmalang/Darwin – were made available to stream as part of the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape series.