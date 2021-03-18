Archie Roach, Kaiit and more to play fundraiser for The Dhadjowa Foundation

Archie Roach, Kaiit and Alice Skye are just a few of the artists set to perform at a forthcoming fundraiser for The Dhadjowa Foundation.

Other acts performing include Kee’ahn, Soju Gang, Dobby, Carissa Nyalu, Troy & Dean Brady and DJ PGZ, with more to be announced.

The fundraising event, which will also include an art exhibition, will take place from noon on Saturday April 3, at The Abbotsford Convent in Naarm (Melbourne). Tickets are available now.

Advertisement

As per its website, The Dhadjowa Foundation was “established to provide strategic, coordinated and culturally appropriate support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families whose loved ones have died in custody”.

The foundation was started by Apryl Day, whose mother Aunty Tanya Day died in police custody after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

This will mark one of the first major performances from Roach since he took to the stage at the 2020 ARIA Awards, where he performed ‘Took The Children Away’. Earlier this month he played WOMADelaide festival.

His ARIA performance came in conjunction with his induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame.

Advertisement

“When you have written a song and perform a song you just hope people listen to it,” Roach said at the time of the announcement.

“I am glad that I was among the first people that opened up about that and began that conversation.”