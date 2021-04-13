Archie Roach, Paul Kelly, Nick Cave biographies shortlisted for Australian Book Industry Awards

The biographies of Archie Roach, Paul Kelly and Nick Cave have been shortlisted for awards at this year’s Australian Book Industry Awards.

Boy on Fire: The Young Nick Cave, written by Mark Mordue and Paul Kelly, written by Stuart Coupe, are two of the five texts in the running for Biography Book of the Year. The two books were published by HarperCollins/Fourth Estate and Hachette Australia, respectively.

Elsewhere, the audiobook of Roach’s memoir Tell Me Why: The Story of My Life and My Music, which the singer narrated, is up for Audiobook of the Year. The memoir recently took home the $25,000 Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Indigenous writing.

Roach’s other book, Took The Children Away, based on his song of the same name, is nominated for Book of the Year for Younger Children. The book was illustrated by Roach’s partner, musician Ruby Hunter, who was also forcibly removed from her family as a child.

The Australian Book Industry Awards ceremony will be held on April 28 at Carriageworks in Sydney, in partnership with the Sydney Writers Festival. Cate Blanchett, drag queen Courtney Act, comedian Matt Okine and musician Ash Grunwald, among others, will make appearances throughout the ceremony.

Tickets to the ceremony are available through the writers festival’s website and a livestream can be found through the Australian Book Industry Awards’ YouTube channel.