Archie Roach to be inducted into Hall of Fame at 2020 ARIA Awards

Archie Roach will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame as part of this year’s ceremony.

Upon the release of his landmark debut album ‘Charcoal Lane’ in 1990, an intensely personal and political release, the album received three nominations at the 1991 ARIA Music Awards, winning two; Best New Talent and Best Indigenous Release.

“Whilst it’s been thirty years since I recorded my debut album Charcoal Lane, I do recall receiving two ARIA awards for that album,” Roach said in a statement.

Since the release of ‘Charcoal Lane’, Roach has been credited with changing the position of Indigenous Australians and leading a major role in conversations about reconciliation.

“When you have written a song and perform a song you just hope people listen to it,” he said.”I am glad that I was among the first people that opened up about that and began that conversation.

“People have grown, they understand a bit more about things, about First Peoples in particular. I feel more Australian now, I feel more part of the broader community rather than a sub-group or a subculture.”

Roach is only the fourth Indigenous Australian artist to receive the honour since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 1988, joining the likes of Jimmy Little, Kev Carmody and Yothu Yindi in 1999, 2009 and 2012 respectively.

ARIA CEO Dan Rosen described Roach as “an artist of enormous integrity, writing songs of deep personal honesty that resonated all around Australia”.

“His thirty-year career on stage… is matched with his off-stage activism and his tireless work to give back to the communities around him.

“He’s a man who has made the world a better place, and he rightly takes his place as a giant of Australian music.”

At this year’s awards, set to take place on November 25, Roach is nominated for his 2019 album ‘Tell Me Why’ in three categories – Best Male Artist, Best Adult Contemporary Album and Best Independent Release.

As well as Roach, this year’s live performances will be delivered by Tame Impala, Sampa the Great, Amy Shark and Lime Cordiale. All four acts are also nominated for one or more awards.