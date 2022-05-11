Archie Roach will be commemorated at the 2022 Reclink Community Cup

Archie Roach‘s career-defining song, ‘Let Love Rule’, will be at the core of this year’s Reclink Community Cup as the event’s official theme.

The honour has been given to the titular track of Roach’s seventh studio album – released in November 2016 via Liberation – which the legendary singer, songwriter and activist said in a statement “is a song about love being the main sentiment in your life, the driving force that inspires you each day to do what you do”.

Emboldening his support for the song’s link to the forthcoming football match, the Gunditjmara/Bundjalung icon continued: “Community is also a tangible expression of love and connection. What better way to express love than to come together, playing a game of footy and listening to some great Australian music?”

Advertisement

Organisers of the Reclink Community Cup – which is set to go down at Melbourne’s Victoria Park on Sunday June 16 – have also announced this year’s performing line-up. Leading are local alt-country stalwarts Cash Savage And The Last Drinks, with punk outfit Private Function, art-pop quartet Parsnip, neo-soul group Izy and funk/roots nonet Ausecuma Beats also set to perform.

This year marks the 26th edition of the famed event, and the first to go ahead since 2019. It spent the last two years on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but had previously taken place annually since 1993. Tickets for this year’s Reclink Community Cup are on sale now via Oztix.

As has always been the case, the match will see two purpose-formed football teams – the Megahertz and the Rock Dogs – go head to head for charity. The former group is historically comprised of radio presenters (namely those from Triple R and PBS), while the latter is made up of Australian musicians. Among those that have played in years past are Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett, Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins.

Every cent raised from the event will be donated to Reclink, a non-profit org that, per its website, “provides evidence-based sport and art programs to disadvantaged Australians to create socially inclusive, life-changing opportunities”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, tribute will be paid to Roach in a forthcoming episode of Days Like These, a new ABC docuseries looking back on some of Australia’s most iconic and historic concerts. Roach will be the focus of episode nine, which looks at a 2012 gig he performed in support of that year’s ‘Into The Bloodstream’ album.