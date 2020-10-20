Watch Architects return in the dramatic video for new single ‘Animals’

Architects have shared their brand new single ‘Animals’ — check out the track’s dramatic accompanying video below.

The song is the first piece of new music from the Brighton five-piece to emerge since the release of their 2018 album ‘Holy Hell’.

‘Animals’ has been accompanied today (October 20) by its Dan Searle-directed video, which features members of Architects performing the song as well as plenty of smoke — check it out below.

Advertisement

Architects haven’t yet clarified whether ‘Animals’ has kicked off a new album campaign, or if it will simply serve as a stand-alone single.

Speaking to Kerrang! late last year, vocalist Sam Carter spoke about being encouraged by “a definite shift in attitudes” that he’s seen from the younger generation, saying that he can “be hopeful for the future”.

“I look at Greta Thunberg, who is so great and has done so much. She’s inspired so many people to stand up and make a change in their lives,” he said. “I see so many brands and companies now moving more towards an ethical direction.

“And, okay, you can easily be cynical about that and assume that is just their way of trying to make money, but you have to take the small victories where they are and try to build on them.”

Advertisement

Back in January 2019, Architects shared their cover of Deftones’ ‘Change (In The House Of Flies)’. The track was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London for Spotify’s ‘Singles’ series.