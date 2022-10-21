Architects announce 2023 Australian tour

To commemorate the release of their 10th album, ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’, Architects have announced an Australian tour for next February.

The British metalcore juggernauts will kick things off in Adelaide, where they’ll play the AEC Theatre on Friday February 17. They’ll hit Melbourne’s Festival Hall the following night (February 18), rounding out the weekend with a gig at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney that Sunday (February 19). Wrapping up the tour will be a Brisbane show on Tuesday February 21, with Architects booked in to play the outdoor Riverstage.

In a press release, frontman Sam Carter said: “We are honestly so excited to get back to one of our favourite places in the world. Australia always makes us feel like home and has given us some incredible memories and we can’t wait to get back out and make more!”

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 10am local time next Wednesday (October 26), with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off at the same time on Monday (October 24). Find tickets here for the Brisbane show and here for everywhere else.

‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’ arrived today (October 21) via Epitaph, and was supported by the singles ‘When We Were Young’, ‘Tear Gas’ and ‘Fake Deep’. It comes as the follow-up to Architects’ 2021 album, ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, which earned a four-star review from NME’s Dannii Leivers.

In that review, Leivers wrote: “‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ isn’t exactly the kind of sonic reinvention one-time scene mates Bring Me The Horizon pulled off with 2019’s ‘Amo’, but it pushes Architects into unexplored territory and a bold new future where even bigger venues and audiences surely await.”

Architects’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 17 – Kaurna/Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Saturday 18 – Naarm/Melbourne, Festival Hall

Sunday 19 – Warrang/Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday 21 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Riverstage