Architects announce new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’

Architects have announced details of their new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.

The metalcore titans will release their ninth album on February 26, 2021, with the announcement coming a day after they dropped ‘Animals’ – the lead single from the record.

In an official press release, the band explained that the record was inspired by global uncertainty in 2020 and looming threats to the future of mankind.

“This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet,” explained guitarist and songwriter Dan Searle.

“I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

As the official tracklist reveals, the record also features collaborations with Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil, Royal Blood‘s Mike Kerr and Parkway Drive‘s Winston McCall. Check that out below.

‘Do You Dream of Armageddon?’ ‘Black Lungs’ ‘Giving Blood’ ‘Discourse Is Dead’ ‘Dead Butterflies’ ‘An Ordinary Extinction’ ‘Impermanence feat. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)’ ‘Flight Without Feathers’ ‘Little Wonder feat. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)’ ‘Animals’ ‘Libertine’ ‘Goliath feat. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)’ ‘Demi God’ ‘Meteor’ ‘Dying Is Absolutely Safe’

It marks Architects’ first album since 2018’s ‘Holy Hell’.