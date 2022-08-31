Architects have shared a new single called ‘Deep Fake’ – listen to it below.

The song will appear on the Brighton metalcore band’s 10th album ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’, which is due to arrive on October 21 via Epitaph (pre-order here).

Following on from the tracks ‘When We Were Young’ and ‘Tear Gas’, Architects’ new offering has been described by lead singer Sam Carter as “one of my faves from the [new] record”.

“It’s everything I love about our band,” Carter added in a thread on Twitter (see beneath). “Ps this one hits HARD.”

“We, we wanna swim the deepest depths of oblivion/ We wanna know that the gods have us in control,” Carter sings in the first verse. “We see the cards and we go to fold/ We play along but it soon grows old/ They took the ark and sold it all for parts.”

A chorus then erupts, with Carter screaming about “hiding like a shadow in the dark“.

‘Deep Fake’ arrives with an official music video by director Jeb Hardwick – tune in below:

Announced last month, the forthcoming ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’ was produced by Architects’ Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with Carter providing additional production. It’ll follow last year’s ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.

During an interview with NME earlier this summer, Carter stressed the importance of the group continuing to “change and to challenge” themselves as musicians.

“We’re very proud of the legacy of this band but we don’t want to just look back and think ‘OK that was cool’,” he explained. “We’ve always got to try and reach for bigger, bolder, more excitement.

“I’m always eyes on the next prize. How can we be better? How can we make the records more exciting? Where should we take the sound of the band? We are always looking for that Eureka moment.”

Carter added: “We will continue to push ourselves in that way, continue trying to reach new people and show people that we don’t take any of it for granted.”

Architects are due to open for Biffy Clyro on their UK are Ireland arena tour this November. You can find any remaining tickets and see the full list of dates here.