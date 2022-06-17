Arctic Monkeys add second Melbourne show to 2023 Australian tour

Arctic Monkeys have added a second Melbourne show to their 2023 Australian tour.

The band’s run of Australian dates have been hugely popular, with the first Melbourne show and their Brisbane leg already selling out. In response to the high demand, they’ve added a second stop in Melbourne, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The outfit will now be playing in the Victorian capital on Wednesday January 4 and Thursday January 5, with support act Mildlife joining them for both dates. They’ll then play a sold-out show at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Wednesday January 11, and wrap up at The Domain in Sydney on Saturday January 14, where they’ll be joined by both DMA’S and The Buoys.

Tickets for the remaining shows are available here.

The shows were announced last week after it was revealed the British rockers would be coming to Australia for Falls Festival in Byron Bay, Fremantle and Birregurra (Victoria), as well as Adelaide spin-off Heaps Good.

It’s the first time the band will have been in the country since their last visit in 2019, when they toured their most recent studio album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’.

Late last year, Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders said that the band’s seventh studio album was “pretty much” finished and was likely to arrive in summer 2022. Though the record is yet to be officially announced, Helders dropped more hints about what to expect in a May interview, saying it “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”.

Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Wednesday 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Thursday 5 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Wednesday 11 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 14 – Sydney, The Domain