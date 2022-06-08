Arctic Monkeys announce headlining Australian shows for January 2023

Arctic Monkeys have announced a trio of headlining shows in Australia, expanding their previously announced visit as headliners of the Falls Festival.

The shows, announced today (June 9), will take place in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. All three shows will take place in outdoor venues: The Domain in Sydney, the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne and the Riverstage in Brisbane. They’ll all take place next January, shortly after their Falls Festival commitments over the new year period.

Supporting the band at both their Melbourne and Brisbane shows are psychedelic jazz fusion band Mildlife. In Sydney, meanwhile, the band will have two openers: DMA’S and indie-rock band The Buoys.

In a statement shared to their social media, The Buoys noted that getting the support slot for the show was their “dream gig”.

“Tess [Wilkin, drummer] was asked what her dream gig was,” they said. “Without a moment’s hesitation, she said ‘Arctic Monkeys. It’s always been Arctic Monkeys.'”

Arctic Monkeys’ Australian dates arrive almost four years on from their last visit, which was an arena tour in 2019 supporting their most recent studio album, ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’.

The band also announced a series of South American tour dates earlier this year, and confirmed they had been working on their seventh studio album.

Tickets for their Australian headline shows will be sold in a presale from 10am local time next Thursday (June 16). A general sale will follow the next day (June 17), at midday local time. Find tickets for Brisbane here, the other shows here, and the full list of dates below.

Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Wednesday 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Wednesday 11 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 14 – Sydney, The Domain