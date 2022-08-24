Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below.

The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London.

Per a press release, the record “finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner‘s career”.

It’ll feature the new track ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which AM debuted during their show at Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland last night (August 23).

Other song titles include ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, ‘Jet Skis On The Moat’, ‘Body Paint’ and ‘Mr Schwartz’. Check out the full tracklist and cover artwork (which was shot by drummer Matt Helders) beneath.

The deluxe LP edition of the forthcoming album will be available on limited-edition grey vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via Arctic Monkeys’ official web store.

Additionally, an exclusive, custard coloured LP will be available at independent record shops and HMV stores. ‘The Car’ will also come on standard LP, CD and cassette, as well as on streaming platforms.

‘The Car’ tracklist:

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’

‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’

‘Jet Skis On The Moat’

‘Body Paint’

‘The Car’

‘Big Ideas’

‘Hello You’

‘Mr Schwartz’

‘Perfect Sense’

Back in May, Matt Helders said that ‘The Car’ “picks up where [their previous album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically”.

It emerged just over a year ago that the band had been recording new material in Suffolk. Last November, Helders told BBC Radio 5 Live that Arctic Monkeys “always do try and do something a bit different” with each release.

Following their current European stint, Arctic Monkeys will make their UK return this weekend at Reading & Leeds 2022. Their tour will also visit North America, South America and Australia.

In a review of the Monkeys’ recent headline set at Sziget Festival, NME wrote: “They deliver a show giving every corner of their catalogue equal respect, and highlighting what a phenomenally imaginative and uncategorisable band they’ve become.”