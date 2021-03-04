Arctic Monkeys launch new range of merchandise designed by Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys have launched a new range of ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ merchandise designed by Matt Helders.

The limited edition merch was shared by the band on Twitter today (March 4) and includes a black long-sleeved top with the album’s logo, a green beanie hat and white and mustard t-shirts featuring lyrics from ‘Four Out Of Five’.

They retail from £15 to £35 and can be purchased here.

Helders previously launched a Supremebeing clothing line back in 2007.

Last October, he was photographed in a recording studio, showing him sitting behind a drum kit in a Los Angeles studio, surrounded by a selection of keyboards and amplifiers.

It was unclear whether he was recording with Arctic Monkeys or Queens Of The Stone Age.

He previously told fans that they won’t have to wait “another five years” until the next record like they did between ‘AM’ and ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

“I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums,” said Helders.

He added: “We’ll talk about what we’ll do next. There’s no real concrete plan at the moment. We’re all enjoying it a lot, we know we want to do some writing at some point but there’s nothing really. We haven’t really talked about it yet.

“I suppose when we’re back together on these last couple of tours we’ll start thinking about that. But yeah, there’s nothing actually planned yet.”

Meanwhile, Chris McClure recently reflected on having his photo used as the artwork for Arctic Monkeys’ debut album as the record hits its 15th anniversary.