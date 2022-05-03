Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, CHVRCHES and more announced for 2022/23 Falls Festival

The first line-up announcement for this year’s Falls Festival has arrived, with Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx topping the bill.

Making its return to Byron Bay and Fremantle for the first time in three years – and debuting in Birregurra, VIC in replacement of its usual Lorne edition – the camping festival’s bill features a strong international presence.

Alongside the quintet of headliners (with Lil Nas X’s appearance marking his first shows in Australia), punters will be treated to sets from Aminé, Pinkpantheress, Rico Nasty, TSHA, Jean Dawson and Magdalena Bay.

There’s a decent handful of DJs in the fray, too. Ben Böhmer will perform a unique live set behind the decks, while fans of CamelPhat, Mall Grab, DJ Seinfeld, Elkka, Choomba, Young Franco, Wongo, Barry Can’t Swim, Biscits, Dameeeela, Ebony Boadu, Juno Mamba, CC:DISCO! and RONA. can all expect their standard fare.

Elsewhere on the bill is a cohort of Australia’s premiere indie rock acts: Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, DMA’s, The Vanns, King Stingray, Floodlights and Telenova will all perform, while Amyl And The Sniffers and Beddy Rays represent the punk genre. Local pop acts will given a shine, too, with G Flip, MAY-A, Anna Lunoe and Peach PRC all set to perform.

In the way of hip-hop, Falls ’22/23 will also feature standout acts like Genesis Owusu, YNG Martyr, 1300 and Moktar.

Birregurra will be first to welcome in Falls’ return, kicking off on Thursday December 29 and running through to Saturday 31. Byron Bay’s edition will ring in the new year, running over the long weekend of December 31 to Monday January 2. A two-day version of the festival will reach Fremantle at the end of that week, going down on Saturday January 7 and Sunday 8.

Tickets for all three dates go on sale at 9am local time next Thursday (May 12) – find them here. There will be a presale members of the Falls mailing list running from 9am to 9pm next Monday (May 9), with a presale for users of the payment platform LatitudePay running from the same time the following day (May 10).

This year’s edition of Falls will be the first in almost two decades not to feature a Tasmanian event. Organisers had previously decided against holding its usual Marion Bay date over 2020/21, but at the time had dubbed it more of a “see you soon” than a goodbye. All Falls events were cancelled that year anyway due to pandemic-related restrictions, however prior to that, the festival had been held in Tasmania for 17 years.

It also marks the first the year to see the Victorian iteration moved out of Lorne, where Falls made its debut 1993 (when it was named Rock Above The Falls).

The full line-up for Falls Festival 2022/23 is:

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Peggy Gou

CHVRCHES

Jamie xx

Aminé

Ocean Alley

CamelPhat

Spacey Jane

DMA’s

G Flip

Pinkpantheress

Rico Nasty

Amyl And The Sniffers

Mall Grab

Ben Böhmer (Live)

DJ Seinfeld

Genesis Owusu

TSHA

CC:DISCO!

Young Franco

Anna Lunoe

Luude

Lastlings

MAY-A

Choomba

The Vanns

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

Jean Dawson

Telenova

Biscits

Barry Can’t Swim

Floodlights

Elkka

Wongo

YNG Martyr

1300

Moktar

Magdalena Bay

Dameeeela

Ebony Boadu

Elsy Wameyo

RONA.

Juno Mamba